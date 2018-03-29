First Alert Forecast: Warm start to the work week. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

First Alert Forecast: Warm start to the work week.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Low clouds and morning fog give way to sunshine allowing highs to warm into the 80s. 

WEATHER RESOURCES:
Get our weather app: Apple | Android
Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter

Some morning low clouds and patchy gives way to sunshine and warm temperatures the next 2 days. Highs will reach the 80s. A cold front brings rain by

Wednesday morning. Temperatures cool by 10-15 degrees. A chilly start Thursday morning in the lower 40s. We warm into the upper 70s Friday. Our next rain

chance comes Saturday afternoon. It only cools us by about 5 degrees by Sunday. 

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly