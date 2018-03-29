First Alert Forecast: Warm start to the work week.

Low clouds and morning fog give way to sunshine allowing highs to warm into the 80s.

Some morning low clouds and patchy gives way to sunshine and warm temperatures the next 2 days. Highs will reach the 80s. A cold front brings rain by

Wednesday morning. Temperatures cool by 10-15 degrees. A chilly start Thursday morning in the lower 40s. We warm into the upper 70s Friday. Our next rain

chance comes Saturday afternoon. It only cools us by about 5 degrees by Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman

