Thomasville seeks public feedback on comprehensive plan

The City of Thomasville is using a new method of communication to engage the public and hear their thoughts about the comprehensive plan.

On the Blueprint Thomasville website, the city is using a software called Mind Mixer to gain feedback from the public.

The final draft of the comprehensive plan was presented to the public last week.

Over the next several weeks, city leaders are hoping that residents will log in and go over the document reading into the details that interest them and give feedback.

The software allows you to join in on the conversation like a discussion thread stating what they like about the document and what they would like to see added.

The comprehensive plan, called Blueprint 2028, will serve as a plan for the city for the next 10 years.

"We want to make sure that the plan and the final plan we deliver back to the community is embraced by everyone," said Lauren Radford, director of community outreach.

If you aren't able to access the website there are copies of the document at the public library.

City leaders say you can also access it at the planning department and sit with a planner to discuss it.

