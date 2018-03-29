Georgia Southwestern Lady Canes lose double header to UWG - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia Southwestern Lady Canes lose double header to UWG

By John Barron, Reporter
Lady Canes warming up before their double header (Source: WALB) Lady Canes warming up before their double header (Source: WALB)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

, the Lady Canes hosted the West Georgia Lady Wolves in a double header as well this afternoon.  Lady Canes have won their last four and are looking to add two more to that streak Wednesday.

Wolves took the first game with a 14 - 1 victory. 

The Lady Wolves scored eight in the fifth inning to have the game end there. 

Canes would also drop their second meeting 9 - 0. They will head to Augusta University on Friday. 

