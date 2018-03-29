Georgia Southwestern Lady Canes lose double header to UWG

Lady Canes warming up before their double header (Source: WALB) AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -
, the Lady Canes hosted the West Georgia Lady Wolves in a double header as well this afternoon. Lady Canes have won their last four and are looking to add two more to that streak Wednesday.
Wolves took the first game with a 14 - 1 victory.
The Lady Wolves scored eight in the fifth inning to have the game end there.
Canes would also drop their second meeting 9 - 0. They will head to Augusta University on Friday.
