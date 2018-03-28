Rams fall to Lions in double header

Rams trying to rally after the first inning (Source: WALB)

The Albany State Lady Rams are perfect in the SIAC conference, but are now trying their skills against the highly ranked University of North Alabama, who are sitting at the number 10 spot in the nation for division 2 softball.

Rams would fall in their first meeting 5 - 18.

ASU allowed 7 runs in the first inning.

Lady Rams would go on to play their second match-up with the Lions, but fell 8 - 0. ASU will head to Milledgeville to take on Georgia College on Thursday starting at 4 P.M.

