Reggie Perry prepares for All-American game

Reggie Perry isn't going to a blue-blood programs of college basketball like Duke or Kansas. He's headed to Mississippi State.

He also doesn't have the buzz of the top two player in the nation Zion Williamson or R.J. Barrett.

But you don't get to the McDonalds All-American game by accident, and Perry's out to remind the world.

"I just want to prove that I'm one of the best. said Perry. "Prove that I've been working and prove that I'm NBA-ready."

At 6 foot 9, 235 pounds, he sure looks the part. And though this is an exhibition, Perry is bringing the Thomasville bulldog mentality and not pulling any punches.

"That's why you probably see me on the one on one drills talking a little trash." said Perry. "But that's just what drives me."

That's the beauty of the All-American game. Unlike NBA All-Star weekend, these players still have so much to prove.

Even Williamson who is ranked as the number 2 player in the nation.

"We always look at ourselves like we're the underdogs," said williams, "so we're going into this game looking to kill."

He and the nations top player Barrett will team up at Duke this fall. Tonight will be a preview of their chemistry as they take Phillips arena repoing the east team.

"We're actually clicking very well." said Bennett. "Just like effortlessly so it's kind of meant to be I guess."

While Barrett and Williams suit up for the East, Perry will Ball for the West.

As the players continue to build bonds, and sprout rivalries, all 24 competing tonight have the same mission.

"My goal tomorrow is obviously to go for the win." said Williamson.

"When were off the court it's done with," said Berrett, "but when we're on the court we're going as hard as we can."

"I mean we're basketball players." said Perry. "We're going to compete, we're going to talk a lot of trash, but at the same time we're going to have fun."

