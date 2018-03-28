Dawson residents want change after city manager accused of paying mayor's shooter

Protestors held signs with phrases like Stop oppression, Justice for Mayor Wright, just tell the truth and more. (Source: WALB)

About a half-dozen Dawson residents marched in protest Wednesday afternoon, saying they want a change in leadership after shocking allegations were made against the city manager.

Among the marchers was former Dawson Mayor Chris Wright.

Wright was one of the people demanding change after allegations that the Dawson City Manager Barney Parnacott was involved in the assault on Wright and his mother in 2013.

Protestors stood in front of the NAACP office in Dawson on Wednesday chanting for one thing.

"It's time for a change, we tired," said protestor Corey Johnson.

Protestors held signs with phrases like 'stop oppression,' 'justice for Mayor Wright,' 'just tell the truth' and more.

NAACP President Reverend Ezekiel Holley said that he's received dozens of concerns since the news broke Tuesday.

"Concerns from the community about the allegations that have been launched about the city manager," said Holley.

LaShawn Moore pleaded guilty to being part of the conspiracy in the assault on Wright.

In the court papers, Moore told GBI agents that Parnacott paid him to attack Wright.

Authorities have made no indictments or arrests in connection to the allegations.

But Johnson marched in protest to voice his opinion on the allegations against Parnacott.

"I feel like it's a lot of corruption here in high places and they need to be removed," said Johnson.

Wright said he was standing up for himself and also the community.

"We don't need this in our community. We don't need people who think they are above the law running our community. We need change and we need it now," said Wright.

Wright said they won't stop until they see the changes implemented.

Whether it be a change in leadership or a change in how the city government holds people accountable, the protestors said they won't stop until they see that change.

Wright confirmed there will be more protests in the coming weeks until some change is made.

City Attorney Tommy Coleman told WALB News 10 he spoke with the prosecutors who said they don't feel Moore is a credible source and they don't have enough evidence to take further action involving Parnacott.

