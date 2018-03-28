Police: 3 at large, 1 injured after Americus shooting

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott reports one person has been shot in the leg on East Glessner Street.

Scott said three suspects are at large.

The shooting is believed to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Phoebe Sumter.

The shooting happened right outside Georgia Southwestern's west campus entrance.

GSW put out a statement saying students and GSW personnel should stay where they are until further notice. GSW said there is no threat to the campus.

A shooting has taken place off campus at an apartment complex near west entrance to campus on E Glessner St. The suspect has not been apprehended. Students and other GSW personnel should remain in their present location until further notice and shelter in place. More info later. — Georgia Southwestern (@GaSouthwestern) March 29, 2018

Regarding the off-campus shooting, authorities say the suspect is still not in custody, but there is no threat to campus. If you must leave campus, please use caution. Operations will resume as normal in the morning. — Georgia Southwestern (@GaSouthwestern) March 29, 2018

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 is working to get more information.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.