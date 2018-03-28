Police: 3 at large, 1 injured after Americus shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Police: 3 at large, 1 injured after Americus shooting

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott reports one person has been shot in the leg on East Glessner Street.

Scott said three suspects are at large.

The shooting is believed to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Phoebe Sumter.

The shooting happened right outside Georgia Southwestern's west campus entrance.

GSW put out a statement saying students and GSW personnel should stay where they are until further notice. GSW said there is no threat to the campus.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 is working to get more information.

