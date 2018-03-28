Grant to help Albany distribution center rebuild after 2017 storms

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission tells is pleased with the rebuilding process for the Coats & Clark distribution facility.

Coats & Clark was destroyed during the January storms last year.

The business plans to rebuild in downtown Albany.

The EDC is working with the company to provide a grant to rebuild.

Representatives from the EDC said the company's decision to stay in Albany is good for the city.

"Coats could have rebuilt their facility anywhere. They chose to rebuild here in Albany, we're very proud of that," said EDC President Justin Strickland.

Coats & Clark's grant application will go in front of the Albany City Commission next month.

