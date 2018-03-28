Citizens Against Violence expands coverage area

One South Georgia organization is on a recruiting mission that will help improve the safety of your neighborhood.

Citizens Against Violence in Valdosta has constructed two new teams to patrol some neighborhoods to improve the overall safety throughout the city.

Newest Patrolman Glenn Bridges stated that his main goal is not only to protect those around him, but to help recruit younger kids to give them a positive outlook on the community they live in.

"Once they see me doing something positive about the neighborhood, they will come forth and help me join as one, one company, one business and neighborhood, clean-up all the crime we have," said Bridges.

Citizens Against Violence will have its next meeting at the Valdosta-Lowndes Park and Recreation Center on Monday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will focus specifically on decreasing violence.

