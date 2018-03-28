VSU participates in Farmers Awareness Week

Students raise long sleeve shirts for farmers to protect them in the fields. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta State University is going to great lengths during Farmers Awareness Week to show support to workers who directly contribute to your life through food.

All week long students in the College Assistance Migrant Program, better known as CAMP, will be hosting a variety of events showcasing what it is like for farmers day in and day out.

Students have also taken the initiative to raise long sleeve shirts for workers who work directly with pesticides, inclement weather and other dangers.

"A lot of people don't realize including the farm workers themselves that if they can just wear a simple long sleeve shirt they can hopefully prevent a lot of these illnesses," said CAMP Director Alma Young.

The CAMP program itself helps students who have a seasonal agricultural farm working background and cannot afford to attend college.

They assist with tuition, housing and other tools that would help students be successful.

To qualify, students must also be a VSU student and a U.S. citizen.

