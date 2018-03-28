Family of Kendrick Johnson appeal to not pay legal fees dismissed

The family of Kendrick Johnson will have to pay Lowndes County officials nearly $300,000 in legal fees.

Appeals from the family to not have to pay the fees were dismissed last week.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs in the case did not respond to the motion and failed to file transcripts so the appeals could proceed.

The family was ordered to pay the fees in August of last year after filing a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit in 2015.

That lawsuit was dropped in March of 2016.

That was the second lawsuit Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson filed against officials in Lowndes County after their son was found dead in Lowndes High School in 2013.

