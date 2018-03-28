Attorney for Dougherty Co. leader to file lawsuit against county commission

The attorney for Dougherty County Interim Administrator Mike McCoy has filed a notice of intent to sue the Dougherty County Commission.

The ante litem notice, filed by Attorney Maurice King Jr. on Wednesday, states McCoy's rights were violated by the commission. It specifies he was retaliated against for being a whistleblower.

The notice also states his First Amendment right was violated and that there was a failure to provide a 'workplace free of harassment and retaliation; defamation; libel' etc.

Also in the notice, it states commissioners John Hayes and Clinton Johnson did not attend any interviews of McCoy for the Dougherty County superintendent position.

The commission voted against hiring McCoy as the permanent Dougherty County administrator in a 3-4 vote on Monday.

