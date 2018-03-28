Attorney for Dougherty Co. leader to file lawsuit against county commission

One South Georgia organization is on a recruiting mission that will help improve the safety of your neighborhood.More >>
One South Georgia organization is on a recruiting mission that will help improve the safety of your neighborhood.More >>
Valdosta State University is going to great lengths during Farmers Awareness Week to show support to workers who directly contribute to your life through food.More >>
Valdosta State University is going to great lengths during Farmers Awareness Week to show support to workers who directly contribute to your life through food.More >>
A graduate nursing student helped prepare future nurses for potential disasters Wednesday.More >>
A graduate nursing student helped prepare future nurses for potential disasters Wednesday.More >>
The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission tells is pleased with the rebuilding process for the Coats & Clark distribution facility.More >>
The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission tells is pleased with the rebuilding process for the Coats & Clark distribution facility.More >>
The city of Douglas is reviewing its food truck ordinance, but while officials are reviewing the policy they are trying out a temporary pilot program for mobile food services in the area.More >>
The city of Douglas is reviewing its food truck ordinance, but while officials are reviewing the policy they are trying out a temporary pilot program for mobile food services in the area.More >>