Bainbridge Public Safety looking for 2 men after shooting

Bainbridge Public Safety is looking for two after a shooting on Tuesday.

According to a BPS Facebook post, it happened on Sims Street just before 5 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that Tiwannah Jones and Mike Jones were outside arguing when Mike yelled out the name Kawaii.

The post says that Kawaii Marquis Fountain then showed up and fired four shots and ran.

One man was hit in the leg and was taken to Bainbridge Memorial Hospital.

A vehicle passing by was also shot but no injuries were reported.

Warrants have been issued for Fountain on multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Mike Jones is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information on Mike or Fountain is urged to call Investigator Chris Avery at (229) 726-4727.

