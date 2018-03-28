Bainbridge Public Safety looking for 2 men after shooting

Bainbridge Public Safety is looking for two after a shooting on Tuesday.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety is looking for two after a shooting on Tuesday.More >>
The call came in around 2:40 from a house in the 1400 block of West Whitney Avenue.More >>
The call came in around 2:40 from a house in the 1400 block of West Whitney Avenue.More >>
An assault happened today, March 28, 2018, at 11:28AM in the Perlis Plaza parking lot on East Forsyth Street in Americus.More >>
An assault happened today, March 28, 2018, at 11:28AM in the Perlis Plaza parking lot on East Forsyth Street in Americus.More >>
Thomas County School leaders are hoping to be proactive, ramping up security measures in the school amidst the numerous school shootings across the nation this year.More >>
Thomas County School leaders are hoping to be proactive, ramping up security measures in the school amidst the numerous school shootings across the nation this year.More >>
The Dougherty County Commission and Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals have been denied the right to appeal the proposed Lee County Medical Center's certificate of need.More >>
The Dougherty County Commission and Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals have been denied the right to appeal the proposed Lee County Medical Center's certificate of need.More >>