AFD extinguishes West Whitney fire

The fire was in the kitchen (Source: WALB)

The Albany Fire Department put out yet another kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:40 from a house in the 1400 block of West Whitney Avenue.

It took about 10 minutes to get the fire out, and the two people in the house got out without injuries.

Officials estimate there was between $10,00 and $15,000 in damage to the house.

The family is temporarily displaced.

