Americus Police need help identifying a suspect

The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an assault, according to Chief Mark Scott.

It happened today, March 28, 2018, at 11:28 AM in the Perlis Plaza parking lot on East Forsyth Street in Americus.

Scott said that anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call the Americus Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 229- 924-4102 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-924-4550.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.