Appeals dismissed against proposed Lee Co. Medical Center CON

Thomas County School leaders are hoping to be proactive, ramping up security measures in the school amidst the numerous school shootings across the nation this year.More >>
The Dougherty County Commission and Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals have been denied the right to appeal the proposed Lee County Medical Center's certificate of need.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
A man in Coffee County has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of his wife.More >>
The opioid crisis is taking many neighborhoods and cities across the country by storm. And our leaders here in Dougherty County are preparing to fight this epidemic.More >>
