Appeals dismissed against proposed Lee Co. Medical Center CON - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
The proposed Lee Co. Hospital (Source: Freese Johnson) The proposed Lee Co. Hospital (Source: Freese Johnson)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty County Commission and Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals have been denied the right to appeal the proposed Lee County Medical Center's certificate of need. 

The CON Appeal Panel Chairperson officially denied the two parties' requests to an administrative appeal against the Medical Center's Certificate of Need, which was signed March 21. 

The chairperson said the parties don't have the right to an appeal, and dismissed the two parties from the proceeding. 

The Department of Community Health filed a motion to dismiss these appeals last month.

Following the approval of the CON in November, the two parties had filed requests for administrative appeals. 

Crisp Regional Medical Center also made a request with the argument that it is a competing hospital. 

A hearing has been scheduled for April 30 at the Division of Health and Planning Offices in Atlanta. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

