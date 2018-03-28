Coffee Co. man arrested, charged with murder in wife's death

Kenneth Wayne McCrimmon, 63, was arrested after his wife was found dead last year. (Source: Coffee County Jail)

A man in Coffee County has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of his wife.

Officials said Kenneth Wayne McCrimmon, 63, called the police just before 8 a.m. December 26 to his home on Truelove Road.

He told police he had found his wife on the floor not breathing and cold to the touch.

Police arrived and located Jennifer McCrimmon, who was deceased when they arrived.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Scene Unit and an autopsy was requested.

The autopsy determined that the cause of death was homicide.

McCrimmon was arrested on Monday and is being charged with felony murder.

He is being held in the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.