Dougherty Co. seeks litigation on opioid crisis

The opioid crisis is taking many neighborhoods and cities across the country by storm. And our leaders here in Dougherty County are preparing to fight this epidemic.More >>
The opioid crisis is taking many neighborhoods and cities across the country by storm. And our leaders here in Dougherty County are preparing to fight this epidemic.More >>
A state funeral is planned Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller, a former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor.More >>
A state funeral is planned Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller, a former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor.More >>
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will share a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will share a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
The House has passed a proposal that would establish a free-speech policy at schools in the University System of Georgia.More >>
The House has passed a proposal that would establish a free-speech policy at schools in the University System of Georgia.More >>