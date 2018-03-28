First Alert Forecast: Warmer Wednesday!

Grab your sunglasses, because we will see a good bit of sunshine today!

This Wednesday morning starts off partly cloudy with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll warm up quickly to the lower 70s by noon with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

This evening will be very warm with temperatures in the 70s through 9 o’clock.

Thursday will be similar with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and highs in the lower 80s, but late Thursday evening into Friday morning a cold front will push into Southwest Georgia, bringing rain with it.

Rainfall accumulations will range from a few tenths to a half an inch and severe weather is not expected.

Easter weekend is looking good weather-wise, with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 80s on Easter Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

