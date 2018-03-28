First Alert Forecast: Warmer Wednesday!

Grab your sunglasses, because we will see a good bit of sunshine today!
This Wednesday morning starts off partly cloudy with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
+ Get our weather app: Apple | Android
+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter
We’ll warm up quickly to the lower 70s by noon with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
This evening will be very warm with temperatures in the 70s through 9 o’clock.
Thursday will be similar with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and highs in the lower 80s, but late Thursday evening into Friday morning a cold front will push into Southwest Georgia, bringing rain with it.
Rainfall accumulations will range from a few tenths to a half an inch and severe weather is not expected.
Easter weekend is looking good weather-wise, with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 80s on Easter Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
The opioid crisis is taking many neighborhoods and cities across the country by storm. And our leaders here in Dougherty County are preparing to fight this epidemic.More >>
The opioid crisis is taking many neighborhoods and cities across the country by storm. And our leaders here in Dougherty County are preparing to fight this epidemic.More >>
A state funeral is planned Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller, a former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor.More >>
A state funeral is planned Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller, a former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor.More >>
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will share a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will share a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
The House has passed a proposal that would establish a free-speech policy at schools in the University System of Georgia.More >>
The House has passed a proposal that would establish a free-speech policy at schools in the University System of Georgia.More >>