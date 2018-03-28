City commission approves new Northwest Albany restaurant expansion site

A new Chick-fil-A will replace the vacant Sears Auto Center (Source: WALB)

The Albany city commission gave the green light to demolish a building in order to build a new restaurant.

A new Chick-fil-A will replace the former Sears Auto Center in front of the Albany Mall.

The existing Auto Center will be demolished and replaced with a 5,166 sqft restaurant with 114 indoor seating capacity and eight outdoor tables with a total of 32 seats.

City Commissioner Roger Marietta said this will be a positive impact on the area because of the number of empty buildings.

"It's filling up one of those vacant buildings that Sears left and that's a blessing for the community and the fact that it's Chick-fil-A, I think everybody loves Chick-fil-A, that's just the icing on the cake," said Marietta.

Officials said construction will begin soon.

