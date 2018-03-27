Nighthawks rack-up 25 total runs in Tuesdays double header

Nighthawks hosted the Trinity Baptist Eagles today for a double header in Thomasville.

Nighthawks are at 500 so far in the season with a record of 17 and 17 but are starting to fall behind in the conference with a 2 - 10 record.

The Nighthawks ended their double header Tuesday against the trinity Baptist Eagles with a 18 - 0 shutout victory in their first meeting.

Nighthawks had 7 runs in the bottom of the fourth to push this game out of reach.

The Eagles met the hawks again hoping for a better result, but the Nighthawks just wouldn't let the Eagles even see home plate as they kept them off the board again with a 7 - 0 win, where Logan Place and Jalbert Melo both hit homers in the second meeting.

Thomas University will be heading to Hardeeville, South Carolina to play USC Beaufort in a three game meeting, starting Friday at 6 P.M.

