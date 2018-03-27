Lt. Joseph Moored named 2017 APD officer of the year

Lt. Joseph Moored, 2017 Officer of the Year (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department recognized their best officers for their exceptional service to the community.

Lt. Joseph Moored of Albany Police Department was awarded the 2017 officer of the year award at the Albany City Commission meeting Tuesday night.

Moored was nominated for his outstanding case closures made while working in the Support Service Bureau.

Below are all those who were recognized:

2017 Officer of the Year: Lt. Joseph Moored

2017 Civilian of the Year: Ms. Erika Clark

2017 Citizen of the Year: Mr. Dean Gore Jr. and Mr. Dan Hill. Sr

2017 Commander-In-Chief Award: Corporal Terrance Bryant, Corporal Charlie Roberts, and Corporal Kalandria Peterson-Kearney

