South GA first responders receive active shooter training

First responders in Dougherty County received additional active shooting training from the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program out of Texas State University.

Agencies around the country request services from the program as a cost-free solution that is grant funded to provide active shooter training.

The Albany Fire Department, Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police, Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Dougherty County EMS, and other surrounding agencies were in attendance.

They learned strategies and tactics of how to work together in the case of an active shooter and what agency should be where and what they should be focused on.

"At the very first few minutes of the incident to taking command in an instant command system structure and then rapidly evacuating casualties with the integration of local fire and EMS assets," said Jeff Broaddus with the ALERRT Program.

The ALERRT program will be traveling throughout the state and the trainers will be coming back to South Georgia in the coming months for more training sessions.

