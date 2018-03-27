Westover High School named 2018 STEM Achievement School

Westover received accolades from the state department in 3 categoriess, the 2018 STEM's list, STEM Achievement List, and Access and Support List. (Source: WALB)

Westover received accolades from the state department in three categories, the 2018 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math list, STEM Achievement List, and Access and Support List.

In order to receive these awards, the school must have a high number of students taking AP courses and the students must score exceptionally well on the exams.

Principal William Chunn said he is amazed at the work his staff and students put in each day and knows these awards will drive them to continue striving for success.

"It's also in our mission at Westover to be academically sound at Westover and as we always say it's 100 percent about the academic focus so we applaud what we've done but we are striving to achieve higher," said Chunn.

The school's next focus will be achieving high scores on the Georgia Milestone.

