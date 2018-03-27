Governor Nathan Deal announces $167 million for education funding

Governor Deal has decided to put an extra $167 million into Georgia schools. (Source: WALB)

Governor Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that the state of Georgia tax revenue will bring in more money than expected.

So much so that Governor Deal has decided to put an extra $167 million into Georgia schools.

With that $167 million going back into local schools, this will ensure the state is fully funding the Quality Basic Education formula and providing local school systems with 100 percent of the state's share in financing for local schools.

What that means for Dougherty County is that they will be receiving an additional $1.4 million in funding for the school system.

DCSS Superintendent Kenneth Dyer released a statement saying that this proves the governor's dedication to provide a quality education to the students of Georgia.

J.D Sumner, the spokesperson for the school system, said this will be able to help further their students' education in the classroom.

"That is a significant investment from the state with us and we're just thrilled and excited to do this," said Sumner.

The school system will begin to receive funding at the beginning of their fiscal year which is July 1 and they are currently putting together a plan of how to spend those funds for the students.

