Governor Nathan Deal announces $167 million for education funding

A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
The House has passed a proposal that would establish a free-speech policy at schools in the University System of Georgia.More >>
The Albany city commission gave the green light to demolish a building in order to build a new restaurant.More >>
The Albany Police Department recognized their best officers for their exceptional service to the community.More >>
First responders in Dougherty County received additional active shooting training from the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program out of Texas State University.More >>
