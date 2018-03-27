Commissioners approve purchase of land for Lee Co. mega recreational complex

On Tuesday night, the Lee County Commission approved purchasing 100 acres of land to build a new city and county recreational complex. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday night, the Lee County Commission approved purchasing 100 acres of land to build a new city and county recreational complex.

Commissioners approved spending $700,000 of SPLOST funds to purchase the 100-acre site.

When completed, the mega-complex is expected to house a new baseball complex, football and soccer fields, a marina, walking trails and recreation areas.

The recreational complex will be off the Highway 32 bypass, just past Linden Road near the Kinchafoonee Creek.

County and city leaders expect the multipurpose complex to bring in a lot of foot traffic which could directly benefit local businesses.

Director of Recreation Jeremy Morey said that with the complex, the county would soon be able to host sporting tournaments, small concerts and even events like car shows.

