Valor System to help Lowndes Co. EMA respond during natural disasters

One South Georgia county is taking extra steps to ensure your safety during a natural disaster. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia county is taking extra steps to ensure your safety during a natural disaster.

Lowndes County Emergency Management has partnered up with Geographic Information Systems to launch a new program called Valor that will assist EMA teams with better damage assessments and response times.

After Tropical Storm Irma, Lowndes County reviewed all the pros and cons of how the county handled preparedness, response and clean up after the massive storm.

"This is a brand new process, a brand new solution that we have for Lowndes County and part of that process does involve the community members. It involves them being able to update information that we have, if they have special needs, live," said GIS Regional Commissioner Rachel Strom.

The Valor System will allow community members to take photos of damage around them, then use a hashtag that will automatically put that damage on the EMA's screen.

They will be able to determine how bad the damage is and how many teams they need to send to the damaged area.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.