1 person displaced after South Albany apartment fire

On Tuesday night, the Lee County Commission approved purchasing 100 acres of land to build a new city and county recreational complex.More >>
On Tuesday night, the Lee County Commission approved purchasing 100 acres of land to build a new city and county recreational complex.More >>
A Grady County woman, who gave birth in a bathroom, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another.More >>
A Grady County woman, who gave birth in a bathroom, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another.More >>
A South Albany resident was displaced after his apartment caught fire Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A South Albany resident was displaced after his apartment caught fire Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Congressman Austin Scott stopped by Valdosta Middle School on Tuesday to show his support in financially educating kids.More >>
Congressman Austin Scott stopped by Valdosta Middle School on Tuesday to show his support in financially educating kids.More >>
State prosecutors say they believe South Georgia and one of the major highways that goes through it are prime areas for human trafficking.More >>
State prosecutors say they believe South Georgia and one of the major highways that goes through it are prime areas for human trafficking.More >>