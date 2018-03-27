1 person displaced after South Albany apartment fire

No one was home when they arrived. (Source: WALB)

A South Albany resident was displaced after his apartment caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters put out the blaze inside the triplex apartment building in the 700 block of West Gordon Avenue around 3 p.m.

No one was home when they arrived.

Firefighters said that improperly discarded smoking materials were the cause of the fire, sparking a fire on a couch in the living room. That room sustained most of the fire damage.

No one lives in the other two apartments in the building, so the victim was the only person impacted by the fire.

Firefighters estimated the damage at $3,000.

