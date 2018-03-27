Tift Park Community Market to host pop-up at Pretoria Fields

Starting April 8, Tift Park Community Market will be doing a pop-up market at Pretoria Fields in downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)

Starting April 8, Tift Park Community Market will be doing a pop-up market at Pretoria Fields in downtown Albany.

The goal is to try and promote what's done on Saturdays at Tift Park and hopefully create a marketplace for the future of downtown.

This will happen the second Sunday of every month and a variety of select vendors will be rotated in.

Tift Park Community Market Director Stephen Brimberry said this is about bringing two good things in Albany together.

"I believe it's going to be a busy Sunday because I know our people are excited," said Brimberry.

"It's another venue, it's a location with people that I may not see. It's a wonderful family atmosphere," said Vendor Kirby Gregory.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

