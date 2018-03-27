Perry joining elite company in McDonald's All-American game

Wednesday night Reggie Perry will join Dontonio Wingfield, Jr. and Donnell Harvey as just the third kid from the area to play in the Boy's McDonald's All-American game.

Both Wingfield and Harvey went on to play in the NBA. This is a huge deal.

Perry had his final open practice with the West All-Americans Tuesday morning.

He has impressed with his play around the rim, and has proven how he earned his place amongst the nation's elite. And if history proves correct, Perry's future is promising.

27 former McDonald's All-Americans have gone on to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

79 alumni of the game have gone on to win NBA titles, and 119 have won NCAA National Championships.

While the Thomasville native adds his name to a list of legends, a family from the City of Roses made the trip up to Atlanta and are supporting the hometown hero.

"You guys don't understand," said Thomasville resident Alex Suarez, Jr. as he watched Perry practice. "This is a big deal to have someone local in that game. We don't know Reggie per say, but we know of him and anytime a local kid does well and gets honored with something prestigious, we get excited about that."

Perry and the Bulldogs won the first state title in school history earlier this month. He'll now be the first Thomasville athlete to play in the MCDAAG.

The Boy's McDonald's All-American basketball game will tip-off in Phillips Arena Wednesday night at 7. It will be broadcast live on ESPN.

