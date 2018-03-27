Albany church brings all denominations together for Holy Week

Bethel AME's Pastor Kevin Moore said that this is a time where they look beyond race, color, and greed, and come together on one accord. (Source: WALB)

An Albany church started its Easter celebrations early.

Bethel AME Church hosted a Holy Week event on Tuesday.

People from all church denominations came together to worship within the community.

Holy Week is when churches acknowledge the Christian liturgical calendar, leading up to Easter.

Bethel AME's pastor said that this is a time where they look beyond race, color and creed and come together on one accord.

"Regardless of denomination, because we all serve one God and we're all one human family, if we can just come together I think we'll be in a better place in this community," said Bethel AME Church Pastor Kevin Moore.

Turner Job Corps also provided a meal before and after the service to those who participated.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.