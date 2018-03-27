Spring months bring termites, mosquitoes into homes

Experts said that this is the time of year termites and mosquitoes are looking for moisture around your home. (Source: WALB)

Warmer weather means that pesky pests are back.

They breed around bird baths, and water bowls for pets.

Specialists said just a bottle cap of full of water can attract them.

Arrow Exterminators Service Center Manager Ben Tallent recommends people have their home inspected once a year.

"Looking at the trim and things of that nature, make sure it doesn't look blistered or have a bad paint job where the termites have actually eaten the wood right off the back of the paint, so It'll look kind of distorted. You're looking for holes in the sheetrock or even dirt on the sheetrock walls where they've tunneled through, and then covered that hole back up with dirt," said Tallent.

Tallent said it can take four to five days for mosquitoes to breed in those areas.

You should also bring in professionals to check on those wet spots around your home.

