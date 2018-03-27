Fence to be put up around Thomasville apartment complex

The original plan included a fence, however, somewhere along the way that changed. (Source: WALB)

Developers plan to build a fence around the Market Station complex to prevent tenant access to side streets in a nearby neighborhood.

A decision has been reached in a controversial debate on whether or not to fence in the new Market Station Apartments off Smith Avenue in Thomasville.

The project started in 2014 and was met with pushback from the community every step of the way.

Now, some residents feel they have one victory on their side.

Developers plan to build a fence around the complex to prevent tenant access to side streets in a nearby neighborhood.

"For all of you that have helped our dreams of a fence come true, thank you," said Palm Drive resident Jinanne Parrish.

On Wednesday, the Market Station Apartments will have one entrance and one exit.

Many residents in the Sunnydale and Rachel Lane neighborhoods are excited, but some residents in Thomasville are still on the fence about the idea.

"And they wanted a fence, and I see now the city has done that," said Thomasville resident Lucinda Brown.

No traffic will be allowed on Brown Street or Whitehurst Street. Residents who will move into the Market Station Apartments this weekend will enter and exit through Smith Avenue.

"We have won that battle as soon as the last nail is in the fence," said Palm Drive resident Bob Parrish.

The original plan included a fence, however, somewhere along the way that changed.

The plan presented to homeowners in 2014 is different than what was built and talked about in recent months.

The city council acknowledging that Monday night.

"I don't know what we can do, I honestly don't. We will try. What you described was and is a tragedy. It should have never happened," said Thomasville City Councilman David Hufstetler.

The buildings are up, the complex is near competition and as the developers are moving forward with getting things in place for a certificate of occupancy, residents off Palm Drive are trying to move on as well.

"More or less one day at a time. There really isn't anything we can do now. I wish they would have talked about it earlier, and we would have been listened to a little more," said Palm drive Resident Keith Mirick.

A total of 80 units are in the Market Station complex. All have been rented and there is a waiting list of 300.

Thomasville's City Attorney Tim Sanders said the city council did not have to vote whether or not to build the fence because the decision was up to the developer.

I advised the City Council that no action was necessary on their part if the developer desired to erect a fence. I understand the Interim City Manager communicated with the City Council and confirmed that the developer would be informed of the City's position. - Sanders

Hufstetler said the council spoke about their decision via phone last Thursday, no official vote was needed.

