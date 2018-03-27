Tampered guns recovered in Thomas Co. drug squad case

Drug squad agents in Thomas County recently uncovered a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol with filed down serial numbers.

It happened last Thursday at a house on Felix Street.

Now, the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Bureau is taking over the investigation.

Thomas County investigators said they found the weapons and synthetic marijuana in Charles Wilson Junior's home during a search.

Drug Squad Commander Louis Schofill said this isn't the first time they've discovered illegal guns during a drug search.

"It seems to be that there is an increase in the amount of people having guns when we are making narcotics arrests. More and more, people having guns which is not only dangerous for us but the community also," said Schofill.

Wilson is being held at the Thomas County Jail on drug and firearm charges.

