Gun, bulletproof vest found during Thomas Co. drug search

A man charged in the shooting of the former Dawson Mayor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in court on Tuesday.More >>
A man charged in the shooting of the former Dawson Mayor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in court on Tuesday.More >>
Drug squad agents in Thomas County recently uncovered a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol with filed down serial numbers.More >>
Drug squad agents in Thomas County recently uncovered a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol with filed down serial numbers.More >>
A man is facing charges in Thomas County after narcotics agents said he was found with not only drugs but guns and a bulletproof vest as well.More >>
A man is facing charges in Thomas County after narcotics agents said he was found with not only drugs but guns and a bulletproof vest as well.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
A decision has been reached in a controversial debate on whether or not to fence in the new Market Station Apartments off Smith Avenue in Thomasville.More >>
A decision has been reached in a controversial debate on whether or not to fence in the new Market Station Apartments off Smith Avenue in Thomasville.More >>