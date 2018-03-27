Gun, bulletproof vest found during Thomas Co. drug search

Officials said $200 in meth was recovered along with a bulletproof vest and a 9mm pistol. (Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)

A man is facing charges in Thomas County after narcotics agents said he was found with not only drugs but guns and a bulletproof vest as well.

Agents were called to a hotel in Thomasville on Thursday to execute a search warrant and found Gregory Krantz hiding in a room under the bed's box spring.

Officials said $200 in meth was recovered along with a bulletproof vest and a 9mm pistol.

Drug Squad Commander Louis Schofill said agents aren't sure why Krantz had a bulletproof vest.

"We have to think, 'Well why does he have this bulletproof vest?' Is he using it for defense or is he going to be attacking someone in a way, and worried about a counter-attack?" said Schofill.

Krantz has been charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale and possession of a drug-related object and possession charges related to the gun.

