Man charged in Dawson mayor's assault takes plea deal

A man charged in the shooting of the former Dawson Mayor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in court on Tuesday.

In 2013, the former Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright was shot and his mother was tied up.

La'Shawn Moore, the third man charged in the case, was indicted in December 2016 by a grand jury. He was charged with burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors said Moore was charged and indicted as a party to the crime in 2013.

According to prosecutors, when Wright arrived home on Halloween night he was shot multiple times. They said Wright's mother was also tied up.

On Tuesday, in Randolph County, Moore pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges. This was a negotiated recommendation.

As part of the agreement, Moore would cooperate and testify truthfully in any future proceedings for co-conspirators.

As part of it, Moore will serve 20 years, seven to serve on each count to run concurrent with each other and any sentences he is currently serving.

Moore had been convicted in Dougherty County on several charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault for a 2015 crime.

