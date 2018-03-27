Man charged in Dawson mayor's assault takes plea deal

Starting April 8, Tift Park Community Market will be doing a pop-up market at Pretoria Fields in downtown Albany.More >>
Starting April 8, Tift Park Community Market will be doing a pop-up market at Pretoria Fields in downtown Albany.More >>
A man charged in the shooting of the former Dawson Mayor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in court on Tuesday.More >>
A man charged in the shooting of the former Dawson Mayor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in court on Tuesday.More >>
A Grady County woman, who gave birth in a bathroom, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another.More >>
A Grady County woman, who gave birth in a bathroom, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another.More >>
With a federal budget signed, it's still not clear when storm relief money will trickle down to South Georgia.More >>
With a federal budget signed, it's still not clear when storm relief money will trickle down to South Georgia.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>
A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.More >>