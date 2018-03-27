Grady Co. woman convicted of manslaughter after giving birth in bathroom

A Grady County woman, who gave birth in a bathroom, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another.

According to District Attorney Joe Mulholland, Amethyst Katora Hindsman pleaded blind, at the mercy of the court, on March 19.

Mulholland said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chase Littlejohn and the Grady County Sheriff’s Office collected evidence that proved Hindsman caused the death of her newborn child without any intention to seek for the baby after giving birth in a bathroom.

Mulholland said Hindsman also did not tell anyone she was pregnant and she never sought prenatal care.

“This was such an unnecessary death of a baby. Pre-natal care and medical attention during birth are simply requisites as they are readily available in our community,” said Mulholland.

Hindman's sentencing has been deferred by Judge Kevin Chason until June 14.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.