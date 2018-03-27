Albany leaders lobby for federal money

With a federal budget signed, it's still not clear when storm relief money will trickle down to South Georgia.

Albany leaders, including the Mayor and the County Commission Chairman, took a trip to the nation's capital last week, requesting federal funding for several needs.

One was a specific request for $31.9 million for additional repairs at Marine Corps Logistics Base.

"Also, we requested that they lessen certain bureaucratic red tape so that more people can be employed from the local jurisdictions from Albany at the Marine Base," said Chris Cohilas, Chairman of the Dougherty County Commission.

Cohilas said he met with the Deputy Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, expressing the need for economic development and storm relief funding for Dougherty County.

