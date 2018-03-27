Albany leaders lobby for federal money - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany leaders lobby for federal money

Chris Cohilas, Dougherty Commission Chairman. (Source: WALB) Chris Cohilas, Dougherty Commission Chairman. (Source: WALB)
Georgia's Senior Senator Johnny Isakson with Albany Mayor and others. (Source: WALB) Georgia's Senior Senator Johnny Isakson with Albany Mayor and others. (Source: WALB)
MCLB Albany. Damaged fencing visible. (Source: WALB) MCLB Albany. Damaged fencing visible. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With a federal budget signed, it's still not clear when storm relief money will trickle down to South Georgia.

Albany leaders, including the Mayor and the County Commission Chairman, took a trip to the nation's capital last week, requesting federal funding for several needs.

One was a specific request for $31.9 million for additional repairs at Marine Corps Logistics Base.

"Also, we requested that they lessen certain bureaucratic red tape so that more people can be employed from the local jurisdictions from Albany at the Marine Base," said Chris Cohilas, Chairman of the Dougherty County Commission.

Cohilas said he met with the Deputy Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, expressing the need for economic development and storm relief funding for Dougherty County.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany leaders lobby for federal money

    Albany leaders lobby for federal money

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:17:59 GMT
    Chris Cohilas, Dougherty Commission Chairman. (Source: WALB)Chris Cohilas, Dougherty Commission Chairman. (Source: WALB)
    Chris Cohilas, Dougherty Commission Chairman. (Source: WALB)Chris Cohilas, Dougherty Commission Chairman. (Source: WALB)

    With a federal budget signed, it's still not clear when storm relief money will trickle down to South Georgia.

    More >>

    With a federal budget signed, it's still not clear when storm relief money will trickle down to South Georgia.

    More >>

  • Warrants taken for Valdosta business owner for pointing gun

    Warrants taken for Valdosta business owner for pointing gun

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:28:16 GMT
    Roy Taylor faces one count of Misdemeanor Pointing a Pistol at Another and one count of Misdemeanor Reckless Conduct Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said. (Source: WALB)Roy Taylor faces one count of Misdemeanor Pointing a Pistol at Another and one count of Misdemeanor Reckless Conduct Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said. (Source: WALB)

    A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.

    More >>

    A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.

    More >>

  • Thomasville's Jackson Street gets modern lighting

    Thomasville's Jackson Street gets modern lighting

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:24:25 GMT
    LED lights (Source: Pixabay)LED lights (Source: Pixabay)

    The lighting upgrade will not only affect driver safety, but will also provide greater benefit to pedestrians and property owners. 

    More >>

    The lighting upgrade will not only affect driver safety, but will also provide greater benefit to pedestrians and property owners. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly