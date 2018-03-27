Warrants taken for Valdosta business owner for pointing gun

Roy Taylor faces one count of Misdemeanor Pointing a Pistol at Another and one count of Misdemeanor Reckless Conduct Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said. (Source: WALB)

A business owner in Valdosta has been charged with two misdemeanors, stemming from a recent confrontation at an amusement park on North Oak Street Extension.

Taylor, the business owner of Jungle Jyms will be served the warrants Tuesday.

"We reviewed this case to include witness statements from the incident and the business security videos, we also discussed this case with prosecutors and a judge. Based on that review, a magistrate judge determined there was probable cause that Mr. Taylor committed the offenses of pointing a pistol at another and reckless conduct," Childress said.

On the afternoon of March 17, Valdosta Police responded to Jungle Jyms in Valdosta regarding an allegation of someone pointing a pistol at another.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a citizen who stated the owner of the business pointed a pistol at her and her 13-year-old son during a dispute with the owner.

The owner of the business is claiming the incident was self-defense and VPD worked with the business to obtain video at that location.

Since the incident, there have been multiple posts on social media regarding the matter and many citizens have contacted the police department to include the chief about the matter.

