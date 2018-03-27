Editorial: Remembering Zell Miller

The life of Georgia's 79th Governor, Zell Miller, is being celebrated this week by his family, friends, citizens, state and local officials, and former Presidents.

Zell Miller, who served as Governor of Georgia from 1991 to 1999, died last week, leaving a rich legacy for the state and nation.

Miller served as Mayor of Young Harris from 1959-1960. He served as a Georgia State Senator from 1961-1964.

He served as Lieutenant Governor of Georgia for 16 years, from 1975 to 1991, and is currently the longest-serving Lieutenant Governor in Georgia history.

As governor, he created the hope scholarship and Georgia's voluntary pre-kindergarten program.

Today, more than 1.8 million students have gone to college in Georgia on HOPE Scholarships and more than 1.6 million four-year-olds started their education through Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

These programs were not just ground-breaking in Georgia, but also in the United States, and were his proudest achievements in his 46-year career in public service.

Miller, a lifelong Democrat, is the only American to have delivered the keynote address at a Democratic and Republican national convention. He did it for Clinton in 1992 and Bush in 2004.

We are grateful to Zell Miller for his passion and commitment to our state and nation and for impacting so many lives for years to come.

