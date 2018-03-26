Chehaw to host first 'Paws in the Park' for a cause - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Chehaw to host first 'Paws in the Park' for a cause

By Asia Wilson, Reporter

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A lot of paws will be walking around Chehaw Park for a cause Saturday. 

Happy Trails of Southwest Georgia will partner with Chehaw for its first ever 'Paws in the Park' fundraising event.

Three local animal shelters will offer several dogs and cats for adoption throughout the day, as well as raising funds for their facilities.

Guest can also bring their own dogs to enjoy the agility and lure courses along with other activities. 

"It's our first ever event, so we don't really know what to expect. But we have a lot of vendors. We have a lot of activities. It's good for people with pets who want to bring their pet to do fun things. Or it's good for someone to come find their pet because we have several adoption agencies there," said Morgan Burnette, Chehaw Park's Director of Guest and Public Relations. 

Cost of the event is $3 for adults and $2 for children. 

The event will go on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 

