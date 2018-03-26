Albany police: Man wrecks stolen van full of furniture supplies - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany police: Man wrecks stolen van full of furniture supplies

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
Connect
Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail) Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking after the victim chased the suspect.

According to a police report, Charles Stroud attempted to steal a van full of furniture supplies from the front of a business on Maryland Drive.

The victim chased Stroud all the way to the 600 block of Florence Drive when Stroud crashed head-on into another car.

Officers arrested Stroud underneath a storage shed off of Florence Drive.

Stroud has been charged with theft by taking from a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany police: Man wrecks stolen van full of furniture supplies

    Albany police: Man wrecks stolen van full of furniture supplies

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:25:06 GMT
    Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
    Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

    Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking.

    More >>

    Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking.

    More >>

  • 2 arrested after victim confronts purse thieves

    2 arrested after victim confronts purse thieves

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:24:08 GMT
    Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
    Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

    Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County jail for entering auto.

    More >>

    Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County jail for entering auto.

    More >>

  • Chehaw to host first 'Paws in the Park' for a cause

    Chehaw to host first 'Paws in the Park' for a cause

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:56:12 GMT
    Chehaw Park will hold its first ever Paws in the Park event Saturday. (Source: WALB)Chehaw Park will hold its first ever Paws in the Park event Saturday. (Source: WALB)
    Chehaw Park will hold its first ever Paws in the Park event Saturday. (Source: WALB)Chehaw Park will hold its first ever Paws in the Park event Saturday. (Source: WALB)

    A lot of paws will be walking around Chehaw Park for a cause Saturday.  Happy Trails of Southwest Georgia will partner with Chehaw for its first ever 'Paws in the Park' fundraising event. 

    More >>

    A lot of paws will be walking around Chehaw Park for a cause Saturday.  Happy Trails of Southwest Georgia will partner with Chehaw for its first ever 'Paws in the Park' fundraising event. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly