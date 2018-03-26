Albany police: Man wrecks stolen van full of furniture supplies

Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking after the victim chased the suspect.

According to a police report, Charles Stroud attempted to steal a van full of furniture supplies from the front of a business on Maryland Drive.

The victim chased Stroud all the way to the 600 block of Florence Drive when Stroud crashed head-on into another car.

Officers arrested Stroud underneath a storage shed off of Florence Drive.

Stroud has been charged with theft by taking from a motor vehicle.

