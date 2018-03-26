Organizations dance to fight for Multiple Sclerosis awareness

Rep. Darrel Bush Ealum has a daughter who has the disease and he is fighting for the illness in hopes to bring awareness. (Source: WALB)

Making Strides for MS and Studio V-Fit will hold a zumba dance party this weekend in honor of MS. (Source: WALB)

Two hours of Zumba on Saturday will help MS victims get the treatments they need. (Source: WALB)

March is National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and organizations in Albany are recognizing the month in a unique way.

Making Strides for MS and Studio V-Fit are having a Zumbathon dance party for a cause this weekend.

The funds raised from this event will help victims with treatments and assist with raising more awareness locally.

Organizers and even Representative Darrel Bush Ealum, who has a daughter with the disease, said this is an important event and everyone should come out to support the mission.

"It is important because there is no cure for MS. So for them to receive treatment, they have to go all the way to Atlanta and they have to pay the expenses and everything," said Vicky Leister, owner of Studio V-Fit.

"It's just a way of getting the message out about the importance of understanding MS and a lot of people have the effects of MS and they don't know it for sometimes years," said Rep. Ealum.

The Zumbathon charity event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Studio V-Fit.

There will also be a Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Walk on April 14 at Friendship Baptist Church on Pine Avenue.

