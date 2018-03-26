Organizations dance to fight for Multiple Sclerosis awareness - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Organizations dance to fight for Multiple Sclerosis awareness

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
Two hours of Zumba on Saturday will help MS victims get the treatments they need. (Source: WALB) Two hours of Zumba on Saturday will help MS victims get the treatments they need. (Source: WALB)
Making Strides for MS and Studio V-Fit will hold a zumba dance party this weekend in honor of MS. (Source: WALB) Making Strides for MS and Studio V-Fit will hold a zumba dance party this weekend in honor of MS. (Source: WALB)
Rep. Darrel Bush Ealum has a daughter who has the disease and he is fighting for the illness in hopes to bring awareness. (Source: WALB) Rep. Darrel Bush Ealum has a daughter who has the disease and he is fighting for the illness in hopes to bring awareness. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

March is National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and organizations in Albany are recognizing the month in a unique way. 

Making Strides for MS and Studio V-Fit are having a Zumbathon dance party for a cause this weekend. 

The funds raised from this event will help victims with treatments and assist with raising more awareness locally. 

Organizers and even Representative Darrel Bush Ealum, who has a daughter with the disease, said this is an important event and everyone should come out to support the mission. 

"It is important because there is no cure for MS. So for them to receive treatment, they have to go all the way to Atlanta and they have to pay the expenses and everything," said Vicky Leister, owner of Studio V-Fit. 

"It's just a way of getting the message out about the importance of understanding MS and a lot of people have the effects of MS and they don't know it for sometimes years," said Rep. Ealum.  

The Zumbathon charity event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Studio V-Fit. 

There will also be a Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Walk on April 14 at Friendship Baptist Church on Pine Avenue. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany police: Man wrecks stolen van full of furniture supplies

    Albany police: Man wrecks stolen van full of furniture supplies

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:25:06 GMT
    Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
    Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Charles Stroud (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

    Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking.

    More >>

    Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking.

    More >>

  • 2 arrested after victim confronts purse thieves

    2 arrested after victim confronts purse thieves

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:24:08 GMT
    Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
    Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

    Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County jail for entering auto.

    More >>

    Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County jail for entering auto.

    More >>

  • Chehaw to host first 'Paws in the Park' for a cause

    Chehaw to host first 'Paws in the Park' for a cause

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:56:12 GMT
    Chehaw Park will hold its first ever Paws in the Park event Saturday. (Source: WALB)Chehaw Park will hold its first ever Paws in the Park event Saturday. (Source: WALB)
    Chehaw Park will hold its first ever Paws in the Park event Saturday. (Source: WALB)Chehaw Park will hold its first ever Paws in the Park event Saturday. (Source: WALB)

    A lot of paws will be walking around Chehaw Park for a cause Saturday.  Happy Trails of Southwest Georgia will partner with Chehaw for its first ever 'Paws in the Park' fundraising event. 

    More >>

    A lot of paws will be walking around Chehaw Park for a cause Saturday.  Happy Trails of Southwest Georgia will partner with Chehaw for its first ever 'Paws in the Park' fundraising event. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly