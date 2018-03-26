2 arrested after victim confronts purse thieves - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2 arrested after victim confronts purse thieves

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
Connect
Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail) Nalik Canty and Cortavious Harp (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County Jail for entering auto.

The Albany Police Department said Nalik Canty, 17, and Cortavious Harp, 18, were arrested for stealing a purse out of a vehicle on South Riverview Circle Sunday night.

The police report said the victim confronted the two at Worrell Avenue, where police said they found the victim's stolen purse.

