The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Atlanta looks like an apartment complex, but inside all 48 McDonalds All-Americans including Thomasville native Reggie Perry learned Monday it was much more.



The building houses up to 30 families at a time who have a a child seeking treat enemy for serious illnesses. Many of these kids are huge basketball fans. Perry's tour reminded him this trip transcends the headlining event in Wednesday’s game in Phillips Arena.



“Just seeing what the kids go through, listening to their stories made us feel a little sad so we had fun with them," Perry told WALB following his visit.



The fist stop was the cookie creation station. Reggie made one for his future home at Mississippi State, and one for his hometown of Thomasville.



Players took tours of where the families live, and the dunk zone served as a great preview for the Powerade Jam fest that was later that night.



But the main attraction was the arcade, and of course Reggie got challenged to a game of NBA 2K, no All-American was safe.



“One of the kids he beat me," Perry admitted. "But I’ll take that L."

Perry later participated in the Powerade Jam Fest at Morehouse College Monday night.



Players practice Tuesday morning preceding a media day, and will now shift their focus to Wednesday's basketball game.

