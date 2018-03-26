Payne headed to Independence Community College to play football

Americus- Sumter held yet another signing for one of their football players.

This time A.j. Payne released where he was furthering his education and his football career.

Payne walked into the gymnasium Monday morning surrounded by friends and family as they awaited his decision.

When the time felt right, Payne stood up and announced he was taking his talents to Independence Community College to become a Fearless Pirate.

Payne played Wide Receiver for the Americus- Sumter Panthers and had an average of over 12 yards per reception.

An injury in his senior year would question whether or not Payne would get a chance to continue football, but today he and his family were proud to say that he would get that opportunity.

"It feels great," said Payne, "because I know that my journey has been different from everybody else. I've been through trials, tribulations and everything and to continue to go play college football is something I love, is great for me."

Payne says he will be the second player in his family to go play a college sport. Payne will be enrolled and start practice in this upcoming Fall semester.

