Pelham baseball park ready to re-open

Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking.More >>
Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County jail for entering auto.More >>
A lot of paws will be walking around Chehaw Park for a cause Saturday. Happy Trails of Southwest Georgia will partner with Chehaw for its first ever 'Paws in the Park' fundraising event.More >>
March marks National Multiple Sclerosis awareness month, and organizations in Albany are recognizing the month in an unique way. Making Strides for MS and Studio V-Fit are having a Zumbathon dance party for a cause this weekend.More >>
One South Georgia city is happy Monday night that their recreation baseball complex is re-opening after being closed for nearly a year. The City of Pelham struggled to find $100,000 to fix recreation park damages.More >>
