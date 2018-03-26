Pelham baseball park ready to re-open

Donnie Palmer has children who played at the memorial park and is also a coach. His entire family is happy the baseball park will open up in a couple weeks. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 12 lights and poles were a part of the recreation park repairs. (Source: WALB)

Pelham Mayor, James Eubanks said the city received $100,000 for the recreation fixes. (Source: WALB)

The memorial park has four baseball fields in need of poles and light repairs. (Source: WALB)

Lebron Eubanks Memorial Park has been closed for nearly a year due to January storm damages from last year. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia city is happy Monday night that their recreation baseball complex is re-opening after being closed for nearly a year.

The City of Pelham struggled to find $100,000 to fix recreation park damages. While it was closed, parents had to travel to other cities in order for their children to play baseball.

Now that park is ready for the upcoming season.

"For it to be here and not be able to use it, was kind of sad to you know ride by," said Donnie Palmer, a Mitchell County parent and park coach.

Many parents like Palmer have been feeling this same way as they ride past the Lebron Eubanks Memorial Park in Pelham.

Four baseball fields in the memorial park, sitting with no activity for nearly a year.

"We were made aware in a storm last year that there were issues with a field when a pole came down due to the weather," said Pelham Mayor James Eubanks.

The damages of last year's January storm caused Georgia Power to inform the city that the entire baseball park was unsafe for anyone.

"When we went into the process of trying to correct the situation, we had no idea how expensive lights for a field like this are," said Eubanks.

The city struggled for several months to find funds to repair the damages.

"We were able to thankfully get some financing of course work with our local municipal association and all to help us find the financing so we could borrow the money to get these poles back up and keep the recreation program going," said Eubanks.

After 10 months of going through the process, youth league children, local adult leagues, and even churches now have a place to play ball come April.

"It's a huge deal to be able to bring the games back to Pelham. It's a huge economic impact for Pelham the days we play here," said Mitchell County Recreation Director Ike McCook.

"I'm thankful that the city came together and figured out a way to get this facility back opened. I mean it is important to our community for this to be here," said Palmer.

Pelham city officials said although they borrowed money to fix the damages, they will be able to pay back the loan without a problem.

As for the poles and lights, the city said they should be good for another 25 years.

