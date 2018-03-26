Rams staying on fast track to nationals

Albany State's Track and field team is continuing their success this year after coming off a great showing at the Emory Invitational this past weekend.

Out of the twenty to twenty-five colleges and universities that came, Albany State topped three events.

Marquis Davis finished first overall in the discus and took second in the shot put.

Along with two time national champion Cervantes Jackson who continued his with taking first in both the long jump and the high jump, while also taking second in the 110 meter hurdles.

Albany State was back at work Monday making sure they don't let their success get too far ahead of them.

The Rams know what's expected of them and what they need to strive for each and every day.

"All we did was compete," said Ajiero, "that's all coach wanted us to do was compete. you know, go out there and give it our all."

"Just to improve everyday to get better and better," said Smith,"each week, each meet, and just progress as much as possible. Just step out of your comfort zone, and pick your teammates up as well."

Rams will be back in action this Saturday at Emory once again.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.