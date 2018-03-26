Lowndes Co. works to manage cat overpopulation

Over 2,000 cats were homeless and placed into the Lowndes County Animal Shelter last year, but as of Monday, all cages were empty. (Source: WALB)

Over 2,000 cats were brought to the Lowndes County Animal Shelter last year, and 75% if the cats that were brought to the shelter were euthanized.

But as of Monday, every single cat brought in has either been rescued or adopted.

Lowndes County Spokesperson Paige Dukes said there is an over-population of cats within the county and encourages people to have their cats spayed or neutered.

"Sometimes these cats have to be euthanized because they're feral," said Dukes. "We are working on some programs that work in conjunction with the humane society to be able to trap, spay and neuter and re-release cats back into the community so that we don't have so many of them coming into the shelter."

Dukes said the best thing for people to remember is to adopt, don't shop.

Saving animals from a shelter extends their health and life-span.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.