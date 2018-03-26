Lowndes Co. works to manage cat overpopulation

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will share a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will share a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>
Each year, county health rankings are conducted for every county across the nation. Now Dougherty County is ranked 153 out of 159 counties for health outcomes in Georgia.More >>
Each year, county health rankings are conducted for every county across the nation. Now Dougherty County is ranked 153 out of 159 counties for health outcomes in Georgia.More >>
Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking.More >>
Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking.More >>
Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County jail for entering auto.More >>
Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County jail for entering auto.More >>
A lot of paws will be walking around Chehaw Park for a cause Saturday. Happy Trails of Southwest Georgia will partner with Chehaw for its first ever 'Paws in the Park' fundraising event.More >>
A lot of paws will be walking around Chehaw Park for a cause Saturday. Happy Trails of Southwest Georgia will partner with Chehaw for its first ever 'Paws in the Park' fundraising event.More >>