Valdosta hosts Easter egg hunt for adults

The city of Valdosta is holding an Easter egg hunt for adults that you do not want to miss.

All week long Easter eggs will be strategically placed throughout the city, holding 50 downtown dollars.

All community members have to do is follow each participating shop downtown on social media, which is where the clues will be posted.

Once you have the clues, it is up to you to find out where those eggs are so you can claim your prize.

"You know, Easter egg hunts always focus on the kids and sometimes it's fun for us adults to get in on the action and so we just wanted to draw more attention to downtown and what we have to offer in our shops and boutiques and our art galleries and our restaurants, everything that we have down here," said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

Those 50 downtown dollars can pretty much buy anything your heart desires at those participating stores.

Click here to find those participating stores, so that you can find the prize.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.